Monday 21 September 2020 - 14:25

Russia Begins Kavkaz-2020 Military Drill

Story Code : 887560
Kavkaz-2020 (Caucasus-2020) is the final stage of annual combat training this year, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The main operations during the drill will take place in the North Caucasus, as well as in the Black and Caspian seas, all of which are part of the country's Southern Military District, Anadolu Agency reported.

Up to 1,000 servicemen from Armenia, Belarus, China, Myanmar and Pakistan were invited to practice joint actions, while the Iranian military vessels are expected to join naval exercises.

Representatives from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Indonesia, Iran and Sri Lanka plan to participate as observers.

The exercise will engage up to 250 tanks, 450 infantry fighting vehicles and armored personnel carriers, 200 artillery systems and multiple launch rocket systems.
