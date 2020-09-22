IAEA Says Continues to Verify Non-Diversion of Nuclear Material in Iran

Islam Times - International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi said the UN nuclear watchdog is continuing to verify the non-diversion of nuclear material in Iran.

“The IAEA continues to verify the non-diversion of nuclear material declared by Iran under its Safeguards Agreement, and evaluations regarding the absence of undeclared nuclear material and activities continue,” Grossi told the IAEA’s 64th General Conference on Monday.Iran announced in late August it would allow the IAEA access to the two sites, following a visit to Tehran by Grossi.On June 19, the Board of Governors passed a resolution, put forward by Britain, France and Germany – the three European signatories to the landmark 2015 nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), to push for inspections of two sites that the trio claims may have been used for undeclared nuclear activities in the early 2000s.It was the Israeli regime’s spy service that first came up with the allegations of such activity at the two sites. Iran has, however, strictly rejected the allegations.