Tuesday 22 September 2020 - 10:11

PA Quits Arab League Chairmanship: Unhonored to See Arab States Rush to Normalize with the Occupation

PA Quits Arab League Chairmanship: Unhonored to See Arab States Rush to Normalize with the Occupation
“What we’ve witnessed in the recent meeting reflects the Arab League’s collusion,” al-Maliki stated.

He further hinted that the United States’ attempts to drag other nations to normalize have been hindered.

The minister also pointed that the Palestinian Authority is contacting all countries to stabilize their stances and secede from the US pressure.

“We are not honored to see Arab States rushing to normalize ties with the occupation during our chairmanship of the Arab League,” he announced.

The Palestinian minister further added that the PA is following the promotion of names of countries that will imitate that Bahraini and UAE steps toward normalization.
