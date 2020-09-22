Lebanese President Calls for Refugee Return on 75th UN Anniversary

Islam Times - Lebanese President Michel Aoun called on the international community to help Lebanon facilitate the return of Syrian refugees back to their country, during a speech made Monday night on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the United Nations.

“I call on the world to help us secure the safe return of Syrian refugees to their country, because Lebanon is lamenting from the brunt of unprecedented crises that are weighing on its shoulders, we cannot continue to host the biggest number of refugees in the world per capita,” Aoun said in his speech made through a screen this year, as the 75th session of the UN General Assembly in New York was held in part remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic.More than 1 million Syrian refugees are in Lebanon, having fled the war next door. The country is currently in the middle of an unprecedented economic and social crisis, with mounting public debt and rising poverty levels.Aoun made his call for help, after commending the support provided by the UN and friendly countries to Lebanon to address the severe repercussions of the Beirut blast and to recover from its economic and financial crisis.“Lebanon, in the middle of the many crises afflicted upon it found in the UN an element of support for stability through the UNIFIL forces, and a partner for development through its agencies working in my country,” Aoun said.Aoun reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to the UN principles, its charter and goals it aspires to, for the benefit of the people of the world.He called for reforms to be introduced to the UN mechanism and mode of operation and for the institution to double down on its aim to help "countries in need toward a path to a better future."Lebanon was one of the 50 founding members of the UN in 1945 in San Francisco, and participated in the drafting of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights In 1948.