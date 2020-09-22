0
Tuesday 22 September 2020 - 11:15

Lebanese President Calls for Refugee Return on 75th UN Anniversary

Story Code : 887763
Lebanese President Calls for Refugee Return on 75th UN Anniversary
“I call on the world to help us secure the safe return of Syrian refugees to their country, because Lebanon is lamenting from the brunt of unprecedented crises that are weighing on its shoulders, we cannot continue to host the biggest number of refugees in the world per capita,” Aoun said in his speech made through a screen this year, as the 75th session of the UN General Assembly in New York was held in part remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 1 million Syrian refugees are in Lebanon, having fled the war next door. The country is currently in the middle of an unprecedented economic and social crisis, with mounting public debt and rising poverty levels.

Aoun made his call for help, after commending the support provided by the UN and friendly countries to Lebanon to address the severe repercussions of the Beirut blast and to recover from its economic and financial crisis.

“Lebanon, in the middle of the many crises afflicted upon it found in the UN an element of support for stability through the UNIFIL forces, and a partner for development through its agencies working in my country,” Aoun said.

Aoun reaffirmed Lebanon’s commitment to the UN principles, its charter and goals it aspires to, for the benefit of the people of the world.

He called for reforms to be introduced to the UN mechanism and mode of operation and for the institution to double down on its aim to help "countries in need toward a path to a better future."

Lebanon was one of the 50 founding members of the UN in 1945 in San Francisco, and participated in the drafting of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights In 1948. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia Says ‘Not Afraid of US Sanctions’ over Arms Trade with Iran
Russia Says ‘Not Afraid of US Sanctions’ over Arms Trade with Iran
First US Space Force Squadron Lands in the Gulf
First US Space Force Squadron Lands in the Gulf
22 September 2020
UN General Assembly Holds Virtual Summit for World in Crisis
UN General Assembly Holds Virtual Summit for World in Crisis
22 September 2020
‘Israel’s’ Continuous Overflights Violate UNSC Resolution, Lebanon’s Sovereignty: UNIFIL
‘Israel’s’ Continuous Overflights Violate UNSC Resolution, Lebanon’s Sovereignty: UNIFIL
22 September 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Sacred Defense Established Security in Iran, Enemies Will Pay Dearly If They Invade Country
Ayatollah Khamenei: Sacred Defense Established Security in Iran, Enemies Will Pay Dearly If They Invade Country
21 September 2020
Pompeo Slams Europe for Failing to Support Reinstating UN Sanctions on Iran
Pompeo Slams Europe for Failing to Support Reinstating UN Sanctions on Iran
21 September 2020
Russia, China Envoys Lay Into US over Iran Snapback Claim
Russia, China Envoys Lay Into US over Iran Snapback Claim
21 September 2020
US Has No Legal Right to Reinstate Iran Sanctions: Germany
US Has No Legal Right to Reinstate Iran Sanctions: Germany
21 September 2020
Possible Targets for Taking Revenge for Gen. Soleimani
Possible Targets for Taking Revenge for Gen. Soleimani
20 September 2020
Over 30 Taliban Fighters Killed in Afghan Airstrikes: Govt.
Over 30 Taliban Fighters Killed in Afghan Airstrikes: Govt.
20 September 2020
Iraq’s Sadr: Israel Would Mark Own Ending by Opening Embassy in Baghdad
Iraq’s Sadr: Israel Would Mark Own Ending by Opening Embassy in Baghdad
20 September 2020
UN Chief Says Will Take No Action on Iran Sanctions
UN Chief Says Will Take No Action on Iran Sanctions
20 September 2020
France Rejects US’ Allegations against Hezbollah
France Rejects US’ Allegations against Hezbollah
19 September 2020