Woman Arrested for Allegedly Sending Trump Poisoned Letter

A woman was arrested for allegedly sending a ricin-laced package to President Donald Trump –busted as she tried to cross from Canada into the US.

Authorities intercepted a package addressed to Trump earlier this week and found ricin, a potent poison. Derived from castor seeds, it has been used in terror plots and comes in powder, pellet, mist or acid form.The poison can cause nausea, vomiting and internal bleeding, and can ultimately lead to death by a collapse of the circulatory system.The poison was discovered at a mail-sorting facility away from the White House and never got near Trump.The woman was taken into custody by US Customs and Border Protection officers at the Peace Bridge border crossing near Buffalo and is expected to face federal charges, the officials said. Her name was not immediately released.There have been several prior instances in which US officials have been targeted with ricin sent through the mail.A Navy veteran was arrested in 2018 and confessed to sending envelopes to Trump and members of his administration that contained the substance from which ricin is derived. The letters were intercepted, and no one was hurt.In 2014, a Mississippi man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after sending letters dusted with ricin to President Barack Obama and other officials.A law enforcement official told CNN the woman was carrying a gun.