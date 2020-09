Islam Times - The Israeli military units deployed on Lebanon’s border with occupied Palestine cause a big fire in the Lebanese town of Labbouneh which lies off the Zionist settlement of Shlomi, Al-Manar TV correspondent reported.

The raging fire devastated the oak and pine trees across 40 dunums, according to the reporter who added that the Lebanese army, firefighters and locals have been trying to extinguish the fire despite the rugged nature of the area.