Thursday 24 September 2020 - 03:08

Foreign Ministry: China Has No Interest in Meddling in US Election

US National security adviser Robert O'Brien had said that "Chinese hackers were targeting US election infrastructure in the lead up to the November 3 presidential election."

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China has always adhered to the non-interference principle, adding that China has no interest and has never interfered in US election, CGTN reported.

On the contrary, the international community knows clearly who is interfering in the internal affairs of other countries, Wang said, urging the US to stop meddling in China's internal affairs, and stop groundless accusations and smears against China.
