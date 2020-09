Islam Times - Iraqi sources on Wednesday said that a column belonging to the US terrorist army has been targeted by a bomb in Iraq's Salah al-Din Governorate.

An Iraqi security source said a bomb had exploded on way of a US-led coalition logistics column in al-Awja area of Iraq's Salah al-Din Governorate.This source declined to provide further details on the incident.Al-Ahd also reported that explosion of several bombs targeted the logistics column of the US terrorist army in Al-Awja area of Iraqi’s Saladin Governorate.