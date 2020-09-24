Palestinian Resistance Factions Sign Petition Criminalizing Normalization Ties with ‘Israel’

Islam Times - The Palestinian resistance factions signed on Wednesday a petition that criminalizes the normalization of ties between the Arab states and the Zionist entity and confirms the Palestinians’ commitment to their national cause.

Copies of the petition were posted on the walls of Gaza parliament amid crowds, according to media reports which added that normalization was classified by the call as an act of treachery.Chief of Islamic Jihad politburo, Mohammad Al-Hindi, had stated that the normalization deals between UAE, Bahrain and ‘Israel’ links the destiny of the gulf states with that of the Zionist entity, adding that Washington aims at slashing its security burdens in the Middle East ahead of its withdrawal.