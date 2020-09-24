IRGC Navy Receives New Combat, VTOL Drones

Islam Times - The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRGC] Navy on Wednesday received 188 new naval drones and helicopters, including three unmanned aerial vehicles unveiled for the first time.

In a ceremony in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas on Wednesday morning, the IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri said the new drones are capable of taking aerial images of fixed and mobile naval targets in combat operations.According to Tangsiri, all IRGC Navy operations are now carried out with homegrown drones as the new aircraft have joined its fleet.Three drones have been unveiled for the first time, namely Sepehr vertical take-off and landing [VTOL] drone, Shahab-2, and Hodhod-4 VTOL drone.The IRGC Navy commander said the three new drones can take off from naval vessels.Another drone that joined the IRGC Navy’s fleet was Mohajer-6, an all-weather pilotless aircraft with a range of 200 kilometers and designed to carry a payload of 4 missiles.The other new products include two amphibious helicopters and four combat choppers armed with missiles.Iranian military experts and technicians have in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of indigenous equipment, making the armed forces self-sufficient in the arms sphere.Iranian officials have repeatedly underscored that the country will not hesitate to strengthen its military capabilities, including its missile power, which are entirely meant for defense, and that Iran’s defense capabilities will be never subject to negotiations.Back in February 2018, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei called for efforts to maintain and boost Iran’s defense capabilities, hitting back at the enemies for disputing the country’s missile program.