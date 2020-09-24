Netanyahu to Meet Sudan’s Burhan in Uganda: Report

Islam Times - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sudan’s Sovereignty Council chair Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan are likely to meet in the coming days in Uganda, Israeli media reported.

Israeli i24NEWS quoted sources close to the Sovereignty Council as saying that on September 26, Sudanese-Israeli Friendship Association will be inaugurated in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum.The event will set off a normalization process between the two countries, sources told i24NEWS.Netanyahu’s office refused to make any statements on the matter when approached for comments.On Wednesday, Burhan returned to Sudan from the UAE, where he conducted talks with US officials on matters including Arab normalization with the Zionist entity.According to the Sovereignty Council, the discussions were focused on removing Sudan from the US list of terrorism sponsors and peace in the Darfur region, the Israeli media outlet added.