0
Thursday 24 September 2020 - 12:01

Netanyahu to Meet Sudan’s Burhan in Uganda: Report

Story Code : 888158
Netanyahu to Meet Sudan’s Burhan in Uganda: Report
Israeli i24NEWS quoted sources close to the Sovereignty Council as saying that on September 26, Sudanese-Israeli Friendship Association will be inaugurated in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum.

The event will set off a normalization process between the two countries, sources told i24NEWS.

Netanyahu’s office refused to make any statements on the matter when approached for comments.

On Wednesday, Burhan returned to Sudan from the UAE, where he conducted talks with US officials on matters including Arab normalization with the Zionist entity.

According to the Sovereignty Council, the discussions were focused on removing Sudan from the US list of terrorism sponsors and peace in the Darfur region, the Israeli media outlet added.
Related Stories
Recession Rate in ‘Israel’ Reaches 7.1%: Report
Islam Times - The Zionist Central Bureau of Statistics announced, in a report, that the recession rate in the entity in the first quarters of 2020 reached 7.1% due to losses inflicted ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Venezuela Denounces Multiform Aggression by US at UN
Venezuela Denounces Multiform Aggression by US at UN
Martyrs Teaching New Generations to Not be Afraid of Enemy: Ayatollah Khamenei
Martyrs Teaching New Generations to Not be Afraid of Enemy: Ayatollah Khamenei
24 September 2020
Netanyahu to Meet Sudan’s Burhan in Uganda: Report
Netanyahu to Meet Sudan’s Burhan in Uganda: Report
24 September 2020
Ten Killed in Yemen Army
Ten Killed in Yemen Army's Attack on Saudi Base
24 September 2020
Road to Saudi Ties with ‘Israel’ Being Paved, Cautiously
Road to Saudi Ties with ‘Israel’ Being Paved, Cautiously
23 September 2020
IRGC Naval Drone Detects US Carrier Strike Group near Hormuz Strait
IRGC Naval Drone Detects US Carrier Strike Group near Hormuz Strait
23 September 2020
Russia Vows Military Cooperation with Iran after UN Arms Embargo Ends
Russia Vows Military Cooperation with Iran after UN Arms Embargo Ends
23 September 2020
Maduro Accuses US of Allowing CIA to Carry Out “Terrorist” Actions in Venezuela
Maduro Accuses US of Allowing CIA to Carry Out “Terrorist” Actions in Venezuela
23 September 2020
Russia Says ‘Not Afraid of US Sanctions’ over Arms Trade with Iran
Russia Says ‘Not Afraid of US Sanctions’ over Arms Trade with Iran
22 September 2020
First US Space Force Squadron Lands in the Gulf
First US Space Force Squadron Lands in the Gulf
22 September 2020
UN General Assembly Holds Virtual Summit for World in Crisis
UN General Assembly Holds Virtual Summit for World in Crisis
22 September 2020
‘Israel’s’ Continuous Overflights Violate UNSC Resolution, Lebanon’s Sovereignty: UNIFIL
‘Israel’s’ Continuous Overflights Violate UNSC Resolution, Lebanon’s Sovereignty: UNIFIL
22 September 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Sacred Defense Established Security in Iran, Enemies Will Pay Dearly If They Invade Country
Ayatollah Khamenei: Sacred Defense Established Security in Iran, Enemies Will Pay Dearly If They Invade Country
21 September 2020