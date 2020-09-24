0
Thursday 24 September 2020 - 12:06

Zarif in Moscow to Discuss Regional Issues, Bilateral Ties with Lavrov

Story Code : 888160
Zarif in Moscow to Discuss Regional Issues, Bilateral Ties with Lavrov
Upon arrival at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow late on Wednesday, Zarif said that the Iran nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), would top the agenda of talks between the two diplomats.

Zarif hailed the key roles that Russia and China have played against futile US plots to kill the JCPOA during the past few months.

The visit comes days after the United States announced that it had re-imposed what it calls “UN” sanctions on Tehran through the JCPOA’s so-called snapback mechanism.

However, Russia and other UN Security Council members have repeatedly said Washington does not have the authority to use that mechanism as it is no longer a participant state to the Iran deal following its withdrawal from the multilateral nuclear agreement in May 2018.

Referring to close coordination between Tehran and Moscow in various fields, the top Iranian diplomat said “this allows contacts with Russian colleagues, and my current trip to Moscow is the third to the Russian capital during the coronavirus outbreak.”

“We have serious problems in the region. The Syrian issue needs special coordination, and we will coordinate our measures with Russia and Turkey in the Astana talks,” he said.

Zarif described as excellent the bilateral ties between Tehran and Moscow, saying ways to further develop mutual cooperation would be discussed in the meeting.

The minister said that during his Thursday meeting with Lavrov, the two officials would also discuss the peace process in Afghanistan.

“The issue of Afghanistan needs to be further examined in view of the peace talks between the Taliban [militant group] and the Afghan government and the difficult position of the Taliban,” he said.

The Iranian foreign minister also dismissed reports by some Lebanese media outlets that the French government had asked him to meet with Russian officials about the situation in Lebanon.

“This is not true. We may talk to Russia about Lebanon, but this is not a priority,” he said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Venezuela Denounces Multiform Aggression by US at UN
Venezuela Denounces Multiform Aggression by US at UN
Martyrs Teaching New Generations to Not be Afraid of Enemy: Ayatollah Khamenei
Martyrs Teaching New Generations to Not be Afraid of Enemy: Ayatollah Khamenei
24 September 2020
Netanyahu to Meet Sudan’s Burhan in Uganda: Report
Netanyahu to Meet Sudan’s Burhan in Uganda: Report
24 September 2020
Ten Killed in Yemen Army
Ten Killed in Yemen Army's Attack on Saudi Base
24 September 2020
Road to Saudi Ties with ‘Israel’ Being Paved, Cautiously
Road to Saudi Ties with ‘Israel’ Being Paved, Cautiously
23 September 2020
IRGC Naval Drone Detects US Carrier Strike Group near Hormuz Strait
IRGC Naval Drone Detects US Carrier Strike Group near Hormuz Strait
23 September 2020
Russia Vows Military Cooperation with Iran after UN Arms Embargo Ends
Russia Vows Military Cooperation with Iran after UN Arms Embargo Ends
23 September 2020
Maduro Accuses US of Allowing CIA to Carry Out “Terrorist” Actions in Venezuela
Maduro Accuses US of Allowing CIA to Carry Out “Terrorist” Actions in Venezuela
23 September 2020
Russia Says ‘Not Afraid of US Sanctions’ over Arms Trade with Iran
Russia Says ‘Not Afraid of US Sanctions’ over Arms Trade with Iran
22 September 2020
First US Space Force Squadron Lands in the Gulf
First US Space Force Squadron Lands in the Gulf
22 September 2020
UN General Assembly Holds Virtual Summit for World in Crisis
UN General Assembly Holds Virtual Summit for World in Crisis
22 September 2020
‘Israel’s’ Continuous Overflights Violate UNSC Resolution, Lebanon’s Sovereignty: UNIFIL
‘Israel’s’ Continuous Overflights Violate UNSC Resolution, Lebanon’s Sovereignty: UNIFIL
22 September 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Sacred Defense Established Security in Iran, Enemies Will Pay Dearly If They Invade Country
Ayatollah Khamenei: Sacred Defense Established Security in Iran, Enemies Will Pay Dearly If They Invade Country
21 September 2020