Iran Air Force Unveils New Homegrown Radar

Islam Times - The Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) during a ceremony on Thursday unveiled a new radar system dubbed Soroush.

The radar system that has been designed and developed by the IRIAF experts joined the country’s integrated air defense network at the ceremony, which was attended by Commander of the Iranian Army’s Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard.It can detect targets with small cross-section area (RCS) at low and medium altitudes within a range of 220 kilometers.Using semiconductor technologies in the radar system’s design has enabled Soroush to carry out missions in all weather conditions.Another radar system dubbed Misaq, which is a smart system incorporating a mix of both primary and secondary radars, was also unveiled at the ceremony.Iran has in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of military equipment, including air defense systems that use cutting edge technologies.Tehran has repeatedly stated that its military might is defensive in nature and poses no threat to other countries.