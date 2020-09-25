0
Friday 25 September 2020 - 04:09

France, Spain Deny US Claim That Hezbollah Is Storing Explosives in Europe

Story Code : 888269
France, Spain Deny US Claim That Hezbollah Is Storing Explosives in Europe
Speaking in his official capacity to the American Jewish Committee [AJC] on 17 September, US State Department counter-terrorism coordinator Nathan Sales claimed he "can reveal" that Hezbollah has allegedly moved caches of ammonium nitrate through many European states, including Greece, Italy, Belgium, France, Spain and Switzerland.

Since he delivered his remarks, France and Spain have challenged Sales's account, and according to the Greek newspaper Kathimerini, an inquiry by law enforcement agencies in Athens failed to substantiate the US official's claims.

"The Spanish authorities have no evidence to suggest that Hezbollah's armed wing has introduced or stored chemicals in Spain for the manufacture of explosives," Spain's embassy in Washington stated as reported by Middle East Eye in an email earlier this week.

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs also cast doubt on the American assertion.

"To our knowledge, there is currently no tangible information that would allow us to confirm such an allegation with respect to France," a spokesperson for the ministry said in a statement.

Similarly, Kathimerini reported that an investigation involving Greek police and intelligence services "has not turned up evidence of Greek authorities having handled or intercepted information” suggesting that Hezbollah “may be using this country to store such material”.

The Athens-based newspaper cited unidentified sources as saying that the US official's remarks were aimed at pressuring European countries to blacklist Hezbollah.
Related Stories
France Urges Turkey to Reopen 'Responsible Dialogue'
Islam Times - French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday called on Turkey to reopen a "responsible dialogue" on the Eastern Mediterranean.
Comment


Featured Stories
Venezuela Denounces Multiform Aggression by US at UN
Venezuela Denounces Multiform Aggression by US at UN
Martyrs Teaching New Generations to Not be Afraid of Enemy: Ayatollah Khamenei
Martyrs Teaching New Generations to Not be Afraid of Enemy: Ayatollah Khamenei
24 September 2020
Netanyahu to Meet Sudan’s Burhan in Uganda: Report
Netanyahu to Meet Sudan’s Burhan in Uganda: Report
24 September 2020
Ten Killed in Yemen Army
Ten Killed in Yemen Army's Attack on Saudi Base
24 September 2020
Road to Saudi Ties with ‘Israel’ Being Paved, Cautiously
Road to Saudi Ties with ‘Israel’ Being Paved, Cautiously
23 September 2020
IRGC Naval Drone Detects US Carrier Strike Group near Hormuz Strait
IRGC Naval Drone Detects US Carrier Strike Group near Hormuz Strait
23 September 2020
Russia Vows Military Cooperation with Iran after UN Arms Embargo Ends
Russia Vows Military Cooperation with Iran after UN Arms Embargo Ends
23 September 2020
Maduro Accuses US of Allowing CIA to Carry Out “Terrorist” Actions in Venezuela
Maduro Accuses US of Allowing CIA to Carry Out “Terrorist” Actions in Venezuela
23 September 2020
Russia Says ‘Not Afraid of US Sanctions’ over Arms Trade with Iran
Russia Says ‘Not Afraid of US Sanctions’ over Arms Trade with Iran
22 September 2020
First US Space Force Squadron Lands in the Gulf
First US Space Force Squadron Lands in the Gulf
22 September 2020
UN General Assembly Holds Virtual Summit for World in Crisis
UN General Assembly Holds Virtual Summit for World in Crisis
22 September 2020
‘Israel’s’ Continuous Overflights Violate UNSC Resolution, Lebanon’s Sovereignty: UNIFIL
‘Israel’s’ Continuous Overflights Violate UNSC Resolution, Lebanon’s Sovereignty: UNIFIL
22 September 2020
Ayatollah Khamenei: Sacred Defense Established Security in Iran, Enemies Will Pay Dearly If They Invade Country
Ayatollah Khamenei: Sacred Defense Established Security in Iran, Enemies Will Pay Dearly If They Invade Country
21 September 2020