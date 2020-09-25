Lavrov: Moscow, Tehran Categorically Reject US Attempt to Introduce Permanent Arms Embargo on Iran

Islam Times - Russia and Iran have rejected US efforts to introduce a “permanent” arms embargo against Tehran, and will continue their economic cooperation, including in the field of nuclear energy, notwithstanding any sanctions threats, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said.

“We discussed in detail the situation surrounding the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action to resolve the situation around Iran’s nuclear program, where we stressed that Moscow and Tehran, like the entire international community, categorically reject US ambitions to impose some kind of indefinite arms embargo,” Lavrov said, speaking at a press conference in Moscow after talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday.“We have heard the US statement that, despite the will of the entire international community, they will proceed from the premise that the United Nations Security Council’s sanctions against Iran would be restored at Washington’s whim. These attempts using illegal means have no prospect of succeeding,” Lavrov added.“We agreed to continue the implementation of major joint investment projects, first and foremost in the sphere of energy, including nuclear power, as well as transportation and industrial cooperation,” the Russian foreign minister stressed.Lavrov also confirmed that that the Russian-Iranian commission on trade and economic cooperation would meet in Russia before the end of the year.Zarif arrived in the Russian capital on Thursday to discuss bilateral relations, the nuclear agreement and regional matters of joint concern.Lavrov’s comments follow a statement by US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, last week that “virtually all UN sanctions have returned on Iran,” including “a permanent extension of the arms embargo.”