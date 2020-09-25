0
Friday 25 September 2020 - 05:01

President Trump’s Son Eric Ordered to Testify in Fraud Probe

Story Code : 888274
Letitia James, the Democratic attorney general of New York state who opened the inquiry, has been asking since May to question Eric Trump, 36, who has emerged as the helmsman of the Trump Organization since his father moved to the White House in early 2017.

Even though Eric Trump has said he was ready to “cooperate” with the inquiry, his lawyers recently asked for the session to be pushed back until after the November 3 election, arguing that he was too busy, as he is heavily involved in his father’s re-election campaign.

The attorney general had challenged that request in a court in the state, asking that Eric Trump be forced to provide documentation on several of the company’s properties, including a building on Wall Street and the Trump International Hotel in Chicago.

After a court hearing on Wednesday, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled in favor of the attorney general, calling the younger Trump’s arguments “unconvincing” and noting that “nor is this Court bound by the timelines of the national election.”

“We will immediately move to ensure that Donald Trump and the Trump Organization comply with the court’s order and submit financial records related to our investigation,” said James.

“The court’s order today makes clear that no one is above the law, not even an organization or an individual with the name Trump,” she said.

The investigation is one of several legal proceedings involving Trump and his family.
