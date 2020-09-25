0
Friday 25 September 2020 - 10:16

Dozens Injured in Nigeria’s Lagos Gas Tanker Blast

Giving update on the incident, Femi Oke-Osayintolu, the Director-General of LASEMA said the explosion was caused by a tanker conveying gas.

“It was confirmed that a 30 ton LPG Tanker being operated by Mana Gas Ltd was involved in an explosion which destroyed several vehicles, X and Y Event Center and a Plank Market in the above mentioned axis, the local Premium Times website reported.

“The responders discovered that a compromised seal device by the truck driver had led to gradual leakages which then ignited when the tyres burst,” he said.

Nosa Okunbor, the spokesperson of the agency, also said the fire was totally extinguished around 6:27 p.m.

There has been no death recorded in the incident.

The agency revealed that the 30 wounded persons consist of 20 adult males and 10 adult females.

“A total number of 15 vehicles and 23 buildings were also affected, which includes an event centre, a church, residential and commercial buildings,” the official added.

Mr Nosa said, “dampening exercise is ongoing at the scene.”

The explosion occurred while the tanker truck was attempting to enter a gas plant in the area, Ibrahim Farinloye, an official at LASEMA, was quoted as saying.
