Huawei 5G Research Facility in China Engulfed By Massive Fire

Islam Times - A research and development lab of the Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies in the southern city of Dongguan caught fire, producing large clouds of thick grey smoke.

Locals caught the incident on camera.The videos show plumes of smoke coming from the building’s top floors, and largely obscuring the sky above the facility. According to the local fire department, the flammable sound-absorbing cotton which the facility was using may be the main source of the blaze.Currently the fire is being put out by the Dongguan city fire rescue department, state broadcasters say, and no casualties have been reported.Huawei has yet to comment on the incident.The Dongguan laboratory mainly does testing for 4G and 5G antennas, as well as materials research, according to Reuters’ sources.