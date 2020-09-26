0
Saturday 26 September 2020 - 06:22

Putin Offers US to Exchange Guarantees of Non-Intervention in Each Other’s Internal Affairs

Story Code : 888485
Putin Offers US to Exchange Guarantees of Non-Intervention in Each Other’s Internal Affairs
Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed on Friday that Russia and the US prepare a formal agreement that they won't interfere in each other's domestic agendas and sign a pact on preventing “incidents in the information space.”

In a statement ahead of the forthcoming US American presidential election, Putin has offered Washington the chance to start an extensive dialogue on issues affecting both countries, RT reported.

He suggested that Washington and Moscow exchange “guarantees of non-intervention into the internal affairs of each other, including into electoral processes” by using telecoms technology and other “high-tech methods.”

Numerous US officials have long accused Russia of using hackers, and waging online "propaganda" campaigns, in an effort to sway public opinion around American elections. Moscow has vehemently denied these allegations, arguing that they are baseless, or exaggerated.

Putin also said that Moscow and Washington must avoid confrontation in the digital field, by signing a bilateral treaty on preventing “incidents in the information space,” similar to the 1972 US-Soviet pact which laid out steps to reduce incidents at sea.

These measures are aimed at “building up trust between our states,” Putin noted, adding that the resumption of “high-level” dialogue on information security would mutually benefit both nations.
Comment


Featured Stories
China Says US Created ‘Enough Troubles for World’
China Says US Created ‘Enough Troubles for World’
US Transports Stolen Syrian Oil, Brings in Syria’s Hasakah Military Vehicles from Iraq
US Transports Stolen Syrian Oil, Brings in Syria’s Hasakah Military Vehicles from Iraq
25 September 2020
Kim Jong-un “Greatly Sorry” for Shooting of Missing S Korean National
Kim Jong-un “Greatly Sorry” for Shooting of Missing S Korean National
25 September 2020
Sudan in The Footsteps of Emirates: Normalization for Wheat and Oil
Sudan in The Footsteps of Emirates: Normalization for Wheat and Oil
25 September 2020
Venezuela Denounces Multiform Aggression by US at UN
Venezuela Denounces Multiform Aggression by US at UN
24 September 2020
Martyrs Teaching New Generations to Not be Afraid of Enemy: Ayatollah Khamenei
Martyrs Teaching New Generations to Not be Afraid of Enemy: Ayatollah Khamenei
24 September 2020
Netanyahu to Meet Sudan’s Burhan in Uganda: Report
Netanyahu to Meet Sudan’s Burhan in Uganda: Report
24 September 2020
Ten Killed in Yemen Army
Ten Killed in Yemen Army's Attack on Saudi Base
24 September 2020
Road to Saudi Ties with ‘Israel’ Being Paved, Cautiously
Road to Saudi Ties with ‘Israel’ Being Paved, Cautiously
23 September 2020
IRGC Naval Drone Detects US Carrier Strike Group near Hormuz Strait
IRGC Naval Drone Detects US Carrier Strike Group near Hormuz Strait
23 September 2020
Russia Vows Military Cooperation with Iran after UN Arms Embargo Ends
Russia Vows Military Cooperation with Iran after UN Arms Embargo Ends
23 September 2020
Maduro Accuses US of Allowing CIA to Carry Out “Terrorist” Actions in Venezuela
Maduro Accuses US of Allowing CIA to Carry Out “Terrorist” Actions in Venezuela
23 September 2020
Russia Says ‘Not Afraid of US Sanctions’ over Arms Trade with Iran
Russia Says ‘Not Afraid of US Sanctions’ over Arms Trade with Iran
22 September 2020