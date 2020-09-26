Official: US Unable to Realize Afghanistan’s Developments

Islam Times - Iran’s Special Envoy on Afghanistan Mohammad Ebrahim Taherianfard lambasted the recent remarks by some American officials on Iran’s role in Afghanistan, saying that they lack proper perception of the developments in the Central Asian country.

“The US officials lack proper understanding of what is going on in Afghanistan,” Taherianfard said in reaction to the US special envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad’s claim on Iran’s role in the current situation in the country.He said that Iran officially and openly supports the beginning of negotiations between various Afghan groups to gain peace and stability.Taherianfard stressed Tehran’s readiness to contribute to real and sustainable peace in Afghanistan.The diplomat added that the architects of Doha Agreement are resorting to blame game to justify their failure at the event.In relevant remarks in mid-September, Afghan Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah lauded Iran for its efforts to help restore stability and hold peace talks in Afghanistan.Abdullah made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Afghanistan Bahador Aminian.Aminian voiced his satisfaction over starting peace talks between Afghanistan and Taliban.He stressed that Iran supports sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan.Abdullah referred to intra-Afghan peace talks in Qatar, and appreciated Iran’s supports.Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a phone call with Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar on Tuesday September 15, offered Iran's readiness for any assistance to Peace Process in Afghanistan.He discussed the latest situation of Afghan parties within the framework of the peace process, the role of neighboring countries in it, as well as issues of mutual interest.Expressing satisfaction with the holding of talks among the Afghan parties, he stressed Iran's readiness for any assistance to the peace process in Afghanistan.