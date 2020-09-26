0
Saturday 26 September 2020 - 08:42

Netanyahu Approves Constructing +5k New Settler Units in Occupied WB

Palestinian Arabic-language Ma’an news agency, citing a report published by ‘Israeli’ Channel 7, reported that the 70-year-old chairman of Likud political party had greenlighted plans to build over 5,000 units, after more than six months during which such construction had been frozen.

The report added that there have been contacts between settlement leaders and Netanyahu over the past few days, where ‘Israeli’ extremists have called on Netanyahu to end the freeze on settlement construction activities in the West Bank or face large-scale protests against his administration.

The Zionist entity and the UAE agreed to a US-brokered deal to normalize relations on August 13. Under the agreement, the Tel Aviv regime has supposedly agreed to "temporarily" suspend applying its own rule to further areas in the occupied West Bank and the strategic Jordan Valley that Netanyahu had pledged to annex.

While Emirati officials described the normalization deal with the Tel Aviv occupation regime as a successful means to stave off annexation, Zionist leaders have lined up to reject the bluff of Abu Dhabi's crown prince and de facto ruler of the UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, that the occupation entity’s annexation plans were off the table.

Netanyahu underlined that annexation is not off the table, but has simply been delayed.
