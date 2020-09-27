Netizens React to Trump Joking About “12 More Years” at Rally

Islam Times - US President Donald Trump joked about staying for “12 more years in power” at a rally in Atlanta, Georgia, where he delivered remarks on Black Economic Empowerment during an event at the Cobb Galleria Centre.

As he mocked the notion that he would continue his tenure beyond the US Constitution's term limit of two, which allows for a total of eight years, he mimicked cries of his perceived critics:“I told you he's a dictator! … Under no circumstances will he give up power. He intends to serve at least two more terms,” said Trump, riffing that certain remarks are loaded with a “degree of sarcasm” and how they prompt people to shout “twelve more years!”Trump was referencing earlier press response after on Wednesday he yet again declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he lost the elections on 3 November.“We’re going to have to see what happens… You know that I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster,” Trump had said at the news conference.“You know, you can't joke, [The media] always cut it before the laugh so they think he's serious,” said the POTUS, addressing his supporters.At that point the crowd started chanting “12 more years!”, with the president laughing in response.Netizens were split in their reactions, with some lambasting the Democrats for lack of a sense of “humor”.Critics believed the whole incident at the rally was “staged”, other applauded the "joke".Some on social media doubted there was any point in longer presidential terms, considering the age of the aspirants to the White House.Some comments on social media underscored the importance of adhering to the rules regarding presidential terms set down in the Constitution.Trump earlier floated the idea that he might “negotiate” his way towards a third term, as he addressed supporters at a rally in Minden, Nevada on 12 September.After firing up the crowd with assurances that he would triumph in the November presidential election and claim another four years at the White House, Trump suggested that he might be looking at a longer stay, claiming that he might have such a right, after he was plagued by probes of all kinds throughout the first term, spearheaded by the Democrats, which he lambasted repeatedly as “witch hunts" and "presidential harassment".Despite unsubstantiated allegations of the President’s illegal activities, connections between his campaign and Russia, as well as his purported obstruction of justice, none of the claims were proven to be true.It is anyone’s guess as to just how serious Trump’s ambitions for a third term might be.The US Constitution allows for two terms in office for a total of eight years. To change that, Trump would be required to amend the constitution. The only way a US president can serve more than 8 years is by filling in for another president if the latter is forced to step down early.After the original non-formal tradition for a two-term limit was established by the first US President George Washington, but violated by Franklin D. Roosevelt, who held the office for a total of four terms, the 22nd Amendment was adopted to rule out a repeat of the precedent.