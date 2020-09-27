UAE: Iran Policy Made Arab Look at ‘Israel’

Islam Times - The UAE stepped up its attack on Iran on Saturday, with its Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash saying Tehran’s “aggression” in the region helped spur peace deal with the Zionist entity.

“The UAE didn’t need peace with Israel to counter Iran,” Gargash was quoted by Associated Press as saying.However, the Emirati official said “Iran’s aggressive policies over three decades alarmed many Arab countries and made them look at their relationship with Israel with fresh eyes.”“This may not have been Iran’s intention, but its actions had an impact in the region,” he added.“The only thing I want to say is the more strategic the Israelis look at these relationships, the more doors will open to them,” Gargash said.“If they look at it very `transactionally’, I think that it is not going to send a very good omen for normalizing relations with many of the Arab countries.”Although Gargash would not elaborate on whether other countries in the Middle East were prepared to officially establish ties with the Zionist entity, he noted that the UAE hasn’t “lost a single friend” since signing the so-called “Abraham Accords” earlier this month at the White House.