Sunday 27 September 2020 - 09:15

Clashes Erupt with London Police during Protest against COVID-19 Restrictions

Tensions are rising over limits on everyday life as the UK government tries to stem a sharp rise in infections.

Police and protesters were injured when officers moved in after three hours of speeches in front of thousands of people who packed the iconic square in London waving placards opposing mandatory vaccinations, protective mask requirements and limits on civil liberties, LA Times reported.

Nine police officers were injured, including two who required hospital treatment for head injuries. Sixteen people were arrested for a variety of offenses including breaching coronavirus regulations, assaulting a police officer and violent disorder.

“As the crowds began to swell in Trafalgar Square, it became impossible for people to maintain social distancing and keep each other safe,” Metropolitan Police Cmdr. Ade Adelekan said. “Likewise, there appeared to be no efforts by organizers to engage with crowds and keep those assembling safe from transmitting the virus.”

The demonstration was held as Parliament prepares to review COVID-19 legislation and the government imposes new restrictions to control the disease. Some lawmakers have criticized officials for implementing the rules without parliamentary approval.

Speakers at the rally denied they were conspiracy theorists, arguing they were standing up for freedom of expression and human rights.

Dan Astin-Gregory, a leadership trainer, acknowledged the deaths and suffering caused by the pandemic, but said the response to COVID-19 has been out of proportion to the threat caused by the disease.

The government earlier this week ordered a 10 p.m. curfew on bars and restaurants nationwide, along with tougher mask requirements and increased fines for noncompliance. It has also banned most social gatherings of more than six people, but there is an exemption for protests as long as organizers submit a risk assessment and comply with social distancing rules.

Before the demonstration began, police said they would encourage protesters to follow the rules, but would take enforcement action if protesters failed to comply.

Saturday’s demonstration came a week after a similar event during which thousands of people crowded into Trafalgar Square. Police said several officers were hurt during that event when a “small minority’’ of protesters became violent.

Britain has Europe’s worst death toll from the pandemic, with over 42,000 confirmed deaths tied to COVID-19. New infections, hospitalizations and deaths have all risen sharply in recent weeks.

In addition to the nationwide COVID-19 rules, several jurisdictions have imposed tighter restrictions to control local spikes in the disease. By Monday, about one-quarter of the UK’s 65 million people will be living under these heightened restrictions.

London, home to almost 9 million people, was added to the British government’s COVID-19 watchlist Friday as an “area of concern.” That means the UK capital also could face new restrictions if infections continue to rise in the city.
