0
Monday 28 September 2020 - 06:08

Shamkhani: Normalization of Ties with ‘Israel’ Escalates Tensions in Region

Story Code : 888845
Shamkhani: Normalization of Ties with ‘Israel’ Escalates Tensions in Region
He made the remarks in a meeting with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

Shamkhani referred to capacity of regional countries with regard to maintaining stability under the shadow of regional talks and cooperation and without the interference of trans-regional states.

He stressed the importance of collective cooperation to ensure international peace and security.

He said that Tehran-Baghdad relations are of strategic importance, adding that by facilitating implementation of agreements, both sides will be able to present a successful pattern for all-out cooperation.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Shamkhani termed assassination of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis as the US terrorist attack, saying that the US is accountable for.

He said that urgent withdrawal of the US, responsible for the crime, from the region and especially from Iraq where it happened would be the least possible punishment.

He urged Iraqi government to seriously pursue the US criminal action through international justice bodies.

Fuad Hussein, for his part, expressed Iraq’s determination to develop relations with Iran, saying Iraqi government and people will never forget Iranians’ support and sacrifice with regard to foiling Takfiri terrorism.

He reiterated that Iran and Iraq are two neighbors and brothers which enjoy long common borders and also of commonalities.

He stated that imposed war could not separate two nations meaning that no foreign country can leave negative impacts on two countries’ relations.
Related Stories
Shamkhani Mocks US Consecutive Defeats against Iran
Islam Times - Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) mocked US consecutive defeats against the Islamic Republic of Iran, referring to the downing of US drone by IRGC ...
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Unveils Naval Ballistic Missile “Zolfaqar Basir”
IRGC Unveils Naval Ballistic Missile “Zolfaqar Basir”
Journos Gather ‘War Crime’ Evidence at Scene of Saudi-led Airstrike in Yemen
Journos Gather ‘War Crime’ Evidence at Scene of Saudi-led Airstrike in Yemen
28 September 2020
Venezuela Aims to Overcome Effects of US Sanctions with New Legislation: Maduro
Venezuela Aims to Overcome Effects of US Sanctions with New Legislation: Maduro
28 September 2020
Trump Paid No Income Taxes in 10 Out of 15 Years, New York Times Reveals
Trump Paid No Income Taxes in 10 Out of 15 Years, New York Times Reveals
28 September 2020
Syria Invites Sanction-Beset Nations to Unite Against
Syria Invites Sanction-Beset Nations to Unite Against 'Suffocating' Bans
28 September 2020
Yemen’s Parties Agree to Largest Prisoner Swap as U.N. Seeks Ceasefire
Yemen’s Parties Agree to Largest Prisoner Swap as U.N. Seeks Ceasefire
28 September 2020
Azerbaijan Has Declared War on Armenian People: Armenia PM
Azerbaijan Has Declared War on Armenian People: Armenia PM
28 September 2020
After His Initiative’s Failure, Macron Throws Contradictory Accusations at Lebanese Parties
After His Initiative’s Failure, Macron Throws Contradictory Accusations at Lebanese Parties
28 September 2020
Egyptian Naval Forces Open Fire at Palestinian Fishing Boat, Kill Two
Egyptian Naval Forces Open Fire at Palestinian Fishing Boat, Kill Two
27 September 2020
Exiled Saudi Dissidents Launch Political Party, Hope to Dethrone MbS, Open Door to Democracy
Exiled Saudi Dissidents Launch Political Party, Hope to Dethrone MbS, Open Door to Democracy
27 September 2020
Top General: UAE to Be Treated as Enemy If Israel Hurts Iran’s Security
Top General: UAE to Be Treated as Enemy If Israel Hurts Iran’s Security
27 September 2020
‘He’s Sort of Like Goebbels’: Biden Compares Trump to Nazi Propagandist
‘He’s Sort of Like Goebbels’: Biden Compares Trump to Nazi Propagandist
27 September 2020
US Threats Prove Victory of Resistance: Iraq’s Al-Nujaba
US Threats Prove Victory of Resistance: Iraq’s Al-Nujaba
26 September 2020