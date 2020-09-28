0
Monday 28 September 2020 - 06:35

Muqtada Sadr: Iraq Not Foreign Colony

Story Code : 888852
"We will not allow Iraq to become a foreign colony; neither to East nor to West," he tweeted on Sunday.

Sadr underlined that Iraq is a strong and independent country.

In relevant remarks on Friday, Sadr had tweeted y calling for the formation of a security and military investigation committee into the attack on foreign delegations and diplomatic missions in Iraq.

"Due to the dangerous security situation, these actions violate the law and threaten the authority of the government," he added.

According to the leader of the Sadrist movement, these actions are also a direct threat to the life and destiny of the nation, so we believe that the formation of security, military and parliamentary inquiry committees is a necessary measure.

The US embassy in Baghdad, military convoys, and the US military bases in Iraq have been the target of numerous attacks in recent months.

Many Iraqi people and groups demand the withdrawal of the US terrorist forces from Iraq, and the Iraqi parliament has approved a plan for the withdrawal of these forces.
