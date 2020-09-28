0
Monday 28 September 2020 - 09:04

US Planning to Withdraw From Baghdad Embassy: Report

Story Code : 888887
US Planning to Withdraw From Baghdad Embassy: Report
The WaPo also said that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo notified Kadhimi on US plans to withdraw on Saturday night.

The report cited an Iraqi official who said that the US government demanded “stronger action against militias”, noting that the embassy shutdown could be averted if those actions are taken.

According to the report, the move is a surprise for the Iraqis.

“We hope the American administration will reconsider it,” Ahmed Mulla Talal, a spokesman for Prime Minister Mustafa ­al-Kadhimi, said Sunday, commenting on the reported US intentions. “There are outlaw groups that try to shake this relationship, and closing the embassy would send a negative message to them.”

“A senior official in Kadhimi’s office said Sunday that the prime minister is lobbying European partners to try to persuade the United States to reverse its decision, citing the “negative consequences” that it might have on the country’s stability”, The WaPo said.

According to Sky News Arabia, the news on US plans to withdraw from the Iraqi embassy might be officially announced on Monday.

The US Embassy in Iraq is situated in what is known as the “Green Zone” – an area hosting several foreign diplomatic missions and Iraqi government offices. The zone often faces rocket attacks, but usually the incidents do not result in civilian casualties or significant damage.
 
Related Stories
Recession Rate in ‘Israel’ Reaches 7.1%: Report
Islam Times - The Zionist Central Bureau of Statistics announced, in a report, that the recession rate in the entity in the first quarters of 2020 reached 7.1% due to losses inflicted ...
Comment


Featured Stories
IRGC Unveils Naval Ballistic Missile “Zolfaqar Basir”
IRGC Unveils Naval Ballistic Missile “Zolfaqar Basir”
Journos Gather ‘War Crime’ Evidence at Scene of Saudi-led Airstrike in Yemen
Journos Gather ‘War Crime’ Evidence at Scene of Saudi-led Airstrike in Yemen
28 September 2020
Venezuela Aims to Overcome Effects of US Sanctions with New Legislation: Maduro
Venezuela Aims to Overcome Effects of US Sanctions with New Legislation: Maduro
28 September 2020
Trump Paid No Income Taxes in 10 Out of 15 Years, New York Times Reveals
Trump Paid No Income Taxes in 10 Out of 15 Years, New York Times Reveals
28 September 2020
Syria Invites Sanction-Beset Nations to Unite Against
Syria Invites Sanction-Beset Nations to Unite Against 'Suffocating' Bans
28 September 2020
Yemen’s Parties Agree to Largest Prisoner Swap as U.N. Seeks Ceasefire
Yemen’s Parties Agree to Largest Prisoner Swap as U.N. Seeks Ceasefire
28 September 2020
Azerbaijan Has Declared War on Armenian People: Armenia PM
Azerbaijan Has Declared War on Armenian People: Armenia PM
28 September 2020
After His Initiative’s Failure, Macron Throws Contradictory Accusations at Lebanese Parties
After His Initiative’s Failure, Macron Throws Contradictory Accusations at Lebanese Parties
28 September 2020
Egyptian Naval Forces Open Fire at Palestinian Fishing Boat, Kill Two
Egyptian Naval Forces Open Fire at Palestinian Fishing Boat, Kill Two
27 September 2020
Exiled Saudi Dissidents Launch Political Party, Hope to Dethrone MbS, Open Door to Democracy
Exiled Saudi Dissidents Launch Political Party, Hope to Dethrone MbS, Open Door to Democracy
27 September 2020
Top General: UAE to Be Treated as Enemy If Israel Hurts Iran’s Security
Top General: UAE to Be Treated as Enemy If Israel Hurts Iran’s Security
27 September 2020
‘He’s Sort of Like Goebbels’: Biden Compares Trump to Nazi Propagandist
‘He’s Sort of Like Goebbels’: Biden Compares Trump to Nazi Propagandist
27 September 2020
US Threats Prove Victory of Resistance: Iraq’s Al-Nujaba
US Threats Prove Victory of Resistance: Iraq’s Al-Nujaba
26 September 2020