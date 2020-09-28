0
Monday 28 September 2020 - 09:08

UAE Poet Barred from Travel for Rejecting Israel Deal

Dhabiya Khamis said she was banned from boarding a Cairo-bound flight from the Dubai Airport.

“The ban is probably because of my announced opinion against Zionism and normalization,” she said on her social media accounts, Anadolu Agency reported.

“I fear for my freedom and life from being threatened and arrested,” she said.

Several writers and poets have expressed support and solidarity with Khamis after being banned from travel.

The female poet has earned the ire of the Emirati authorities after she described her country’s decision to normalize relations with Israel as a “sad and catastrophic day”.

On Sept. 15, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed US-brokered normalization agreements with Israel at the White House, ignoring the Palestinian rejection.
