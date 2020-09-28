Poll Shows Confidence in UK’s Global Role Plunges after Brexit

Islam Times - Belief that the United Kingdom is a force for good in the world has plunged in the last 18 months, a national poll has found, with under half of the UK now convinced of the country’s positive impact.

As negotiations on the UK’s future relationship enter a key week in Brussels and with the country set to leave the EU’s single market and customs union at the end of the year, a poll by Ipsos Mori suggests there is a lack of confidence in Britain’s global role.Just under half of Britons [49%] believe that Britain is a force for good in the world, down 10 points from April 2019. While 41% of Britons say the UK should punch above its weight in world affairs, the proportion who believe Britain should stop pretending it is an important power is up five points from last year to 38%.The public are still more likely to say that Britain should increase its influence around the world than reduce it – by 36% to 16%.The polling was commissioned by the EU-UK forum, a new organization established in Brussels in an attempt to promote a close relationship between Britain and the bloc in the coming years.The negotiations over a trade and security deal are due to resume in Brussels on Tuesday, with UK officials talking up the prospects of agreement. EU sources are more cautious, warning that the compromises necessary are yet to be made.Relations have been made more difficult following British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to legislate to allow the UK to unilaterally rewrite the terms of the withdrawal agreement in what ministers have admitted is a breach of international law.Such was the outrage over the government’s move that the Democrat contender for US president, Joe Biden, warned that he would block a UK-US trade deal if the British government put at risk the Good Friday agreement by breaking with the arrangements agreed on Northern Ireland in the withdrawal agreement.