Tuesday 29 September 2020 - 06:22

Iran Foreign Ministry: US May Find Seat in JCPOA Room after Admitting its Mistake

In his weekly press conference, Saeed Khatibzadeh was asked about Tehran’s position regarding Trump’s claims of reaching an agreement with Iranian officials shortly after re-election.

“Trump has no understanding of the essence of international relations and Iran-US ties. It seems that his advisors are also unlikely to acknowledge what has happened. There have been no talks and there will never be,” Khatibzadeh said.

“These remarks have internal usage. They may help Trump but they are not useful for ties between Iran and America,” he added. “The path is clear and first of all, the United States should admit its mistake. Second, it should respect international law and regulations. Third, it should stop the inhumane war against the Iranian nation and put an end to cruel sanctions. And finally, it should compensate for all the damages it has inflicted on the Iranian nation during this war and various aggressions.”

“It may find a place in the JCPOA room after doing all these,” the official noted.

“Iran’s stance is clear, determined, and firm and we have announced this clearly several times and our response to such a question is the same even if it will be asked 1,000 times more.”

Defying international norms and regulations, US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA in May 2018 and imposed severe economic sanctions against Tehran in the framework of the so-called ‘maximum pressure’ policy.

Tehran has noted that it will continue ‘maximum resistance’ in response to US policies and will not give in to illegal pressures.
