11 Civilians Killed in Improvised Bomb Blast in Central Afghanistan

Islam Times - Eleven civilians were killed and four others wounded when an improvised bomb struck a vehicle in Afghanistan’s central Daykundi province on Tuesday, confirmed the provincial police chief.

“A vehicle carrying 17 people touched off an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Dasht-e-Sulaiman locality of Kujran district roughly at 9:00 a.m. local time, setting off the pressure-plate IED and the explosion affected 15 of the people aboard the vehicle,” Ghulam Sakhi Ghafoori said.Among the victims were several women and children, the police chief noted.The victims were traveling to a shrine in surrounding areas of the district, in the mountainous region 290 km west of the country’s capital Kabul, he said.He blamed enemies of peace, referring to the Taliban militant group, for the attack.