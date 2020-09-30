Armenian Su-25 Fighter Shot Down by Turkish F-16

Islam Times - An Armenian Su-25 jet has been downed by a Turkish F-16 warplane in Armenia's airspace, the country's Ministry of Defence stated on Tuesday.

According to Yerevan, the pilot of the Armenian aircraft hit by the Turkish fighter died.According to preliminary reports, the attack was carried out from the Azerbaijani airspace, Sputnik reported.Previously, Yerevan stated that multiple Turkish planes were engaged in the conflict on the side of Baku, with Turkish F-16s supporting Azerbaijani jets and drones during strikes against Armenian troops and bases.Earlier in the day, Ankara stressed that it is ready to support Baku "both in negotiations and in combat", stressing that an attack on Azerbaijan is an attack against Turkey as well.