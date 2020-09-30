Biden Tells Trump “Would You Shut Up, Man?”, Asks President to Reveal Tax Returns

Islam Times - Democratic nominee Joe Biden snapped at President Donald Trump at the first presidential debate held in Cleveland on Tuesday.

In a video that has immediately gone viral, the former vice president was speaking about the Supreme Court as President Trump made attempts to cut him off, asking repeatedly, "Who's on your list, Joe?" The footage catches the very moment Biden apparently loses his temper, telling Trump, "Will you shut up, man?"It was not the only moment Biden got angry, as during another segment he called the president a "clown"."It's hard to get any word in with this clown", Biden said, raising his hands up in the air in defense and asking the moderator to excuse him.At the same time, Fox News' Chris Wallace, who was trying to fulfil his job as moderator, told the opponents to let each other finish their sentence and comply with the time limits.In a related notion, Biden released his tax returns, putting pressure on the US president to do the same.However, Trump said that he has paid "millions of dollars" in income tax, adding that one year, it even reached $38 million.Show us your tax returns", Biden pressured Trump, to which the president replied he will do that but only after they are "finished".Biden said that he is going to eliminate Trump's tax cuts.Wallace: “Is it true that you paid $750 in federal income taxes each of those 2 years?”The New York Times published an article on Sunday claiming that Trump paid $750 each for 2016 as well as 2017 and that he paid no income taxes at all in ten of the previous 15 years. The president dismissed the claims as another piece of "fake news" in a series of tweets, adding that he was entitled to depreciation and tax credits like everyone else.Biden's tax records showed he and his wife, Jill Biden, collectively earned $517,334 in 2019 and paid $346,204, while receiving a refund of $46,858.