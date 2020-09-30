0
Wednesday 30 September 2020 - 11:19

Fears of Huge Explosion Sparked in Paris After Fighter Jet Breaks Sound Barrier

Story Code : 889365
Fears of Huge Explosion Sparked in Paris After Fighter Jet Breaks Sound Barrier
Play at the Roland Garros tennis tournament was briefly interrupted as the unexplained blast echoed in the distance, just before midday local time.

Amid the online chaos, Paris police reassured everyone, revealing the source of the “explosion” as merely a jet aircraft breaking the sound barrier as it went supersonic, RT reported.

"A very large noise was heard across Paris and the surrounding region. It was not an explosion, but a fighter plane which crossed the sound barrier," the police tweeted.

"Don't clog up the emergency lines!"

The city was already on high alert after a recent terrorist attack targeting the offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. Two journalists were stabbed in the incident, after the attacker targeted the former offices in a failed arson plot.
Comment


Featured Stories
Trump, First Lady Melania Test Positive for Covid-19
Trump, First Lady Melania Test Positive for Covid-19
Saudi Authorities to Reopen Mecca for Limited Pilgrimages
Saudi Authorities to Reopen Mecca for Limited Pilgrimages
2 October 2020
Lebanon Issues Arrests Warrants for Owner, Captain of Beirut Port Blast Ship
Lebanon Issues Arrests Warrants for Owner, Captain of Beirut Port Blast Ship
2 October 2020
Kuwait Will Remain Loyal to Palestinian Cause: New Emir
Kuwait Will Remain Loyal to Palestinian Cause: New Emir
2 October 2020
US: Commission on Presidential Debates to Make Changes to ‘Ensure More Orderly Discussion’
US: Commission on Presidential Debates to Make Changes to ‘Ensure More Orderly Discussion’
1 October 2020
Four Rockets Strike Close to US Military Base in Erbil, Iraq
Four Rockets Strike Close to US Military Base in Erbil, Iraq
1 October 2020
Yemeni Court Issues Death Sentence for Trump, MBS
Yemeni Court Issues Death Sentence for Trump, MBS
1 October 2020
WHO Chief Tedros: Actual COVID-19 Death Toll “Certainly Higher” Than 1Mln
WHO Chief Tedros: Actual COVID-19 Death Toll “Certainly Higher” Than 1Mln
1 October 2020
Knesset Passes Law Limiting ‘Israeli’ Protests under Lockdown
Knesset Passes Law Limiting ‘Israeli’ Protests under Lockdown
30 September 2020
Armenian Su-25 Fighter Shot Down by Turkish F-16
Armenian Su-25 Fighter Shot Down by Turkish F-16
30 September 2020
First Debate Descends into Chaos as Trump, Biden Exchange Attacks
First Debate Descends into Chaos as Trump, Biden Exchange Attacks
30 September 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Excluding Hezbollah from New Gov. out of Question
Sayyed Nasrallah: Excluding Hezbollah from New Gov. out of Question
30 September 2020
IRGC Chief Rules Out Possibility of US War: Road to Military Action is Blocked
IRGC Chief Rules Out Possibility of US War: Road to Military Action is Blocked
29 September 2020