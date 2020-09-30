Fears of Huge Explosion Sparked in Paris After Fighter Jet Breaks Sound Barrier

Islam Times - The sound of a massive explosion rocked the French capital on Wednesday, according to media reports and eyewitnesses on the ground, with many rushing to Twitter in search of answers.

Play at the Roland Garros tennis tournament was briefly interrupted as the unexplained blast echoed in the distance, just before midday local time.Amid the online chaos, Paris police reassured everyone, revealing the source of the “explosion” as merely a jet aircraft breaking the sound barrier as it went supersonic, RT reported."A very large noise was heard across Paris and the surrounding region. It was not an explosion, but a fighter plane which crossed the sound barrier," the police tweeted."Don't clog up the emergency lines!"The city was already on high alert after a recent terrorist attack targeting the offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. Two journalists were stabbed in the incident, after the attacker targeted the former offices in a failed arson plot.