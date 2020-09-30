0
Wednesday 30 September 2020 - 12:14

Russia Says Biden-Trump Debate Shows A New Trend in US ‘Political Culture’

Story Code : 889375
According to Peskov, like the entire world Russia is watching the US presidential campaign and cannot remain indifferent to this issue because this concerns one of the world’s major economies, TASS reported.

"And certainly, we see a new trend in political culture and electoral culture in the United States. We don’t want to comment on this and give any evaluation, because this would be immediately viewed as an attempt at meddling," Peskov added, noting that Russia "has never interfered, is not interfering and is not going to interfere in the US domestic affairs."

US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden took part in the first presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday. The second debate is scheduled for October 15 in Miami, Florida, and the third debate will be held on October 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The US general elections will be held on November 3 to choose the US president and vice president, all 435 members of the House of Representatives and one-third of the Senate, as well as governors of 13 states and territories.

  
