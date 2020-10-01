US Must Withdraw from Syrian Territory: Khaji

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister's Senior Assistant for Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji said that the US must leave Syria and further emphasized the fight against terrorism in the Syrian territory.

He made the remarks in a phone talk with Japan's Special Coordinator for Syria Akira Endo on Wednesday.Both sides conferred on recent developments in Syria, including the meeting of the Constitutional Committee, the Astana Peace Process, the situation in Idlib and east of the Euphrates, as well as the humanitarian situation in the country.Referring to the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the political settlement of the Syrian crisis, Khaji urged foreign countries not to interfere in the process of Syrian-Syrian dialogue which is within the framework of the Constitutional Committee.Khaji further condemned the illegal presence of the US in Syria and its efforts to plunder the country’s oil reserves as well as supporting terrorist groups and stressed the need for the US withdrawal from the Syrian territory.He also welcomed the expansion of relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Japan in the region and called for the continuation of Japanese humanitarian aid to Syria.Akira Endo, for his part, emphasized the significance of Iran’s role in resolving the Syrian crisis and praised the efforts of the guarantors of the Astana Peace Process.