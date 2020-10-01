0
Thursday 1 October 2020 - 09:02

US Must Withdraw from Syrian Territory: Khaji

Story Code : 889554
US Must Withdraw from Syrian Territory: Khaji
He made the remarks in a phone talk with Japan's Special Coordinator for Syria Akira Endo on Wednesday.

Both sides conferred on recent developments in Syria, including the meeting of the Constitutional Committee, the Astana Peace Process, the situation in Idlib and east of the Euphrates, as well as the humanitarian situation in the country.

Referring to the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the political settlement of the Syrian crisis, Khaji urged foreign countries not to interfere in the process of Syrian-Syrian dialogue which is within the framework of the Constitutional Committee.

Khaji further condemned the illegal presence of the US in Syria and its efforts to plunder the country’s oil reserves as well as supporting terrorist groups and stressed the need for the US withdrawal from the Syrian territory.

He also welcomed the expansion of relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Japan in the region and called for the continuation of Japanese humanitarian aid to Syria.

Akira Endo, for his part, emphasized the significance of Iran’s role in resolving the Syrian crisis and praised the efforts of the guarantors of the Astana Peace Process.
Comment


Featured Stories
US: Commission on Presidential Debates to Make Changes to ‘Ensure More Orderly Discussion’
US: Commission on Presidential Debates to Make Changes to ‘Ensure More Orderly Discussion’
Four Rockets Strike Close to US Military Base in Erbil, Iraq
Four Rockets Strike Close to US Military Base in Erbil, Iraq
1 October 2020
Yemeni Court Issues Death Sentence for Trump, MBS
Yemeni Court Issues Death Sentence for Trump, MBS
1 October 2020
WHO Chief Tedros: Actual COVID-19 Death Toll “Certainly Higher” Than 1Mln
WHO Chief Tedros: Actual COVID-19 Death Toll “Certainly Higher” Than 1Mln
1 October 2020
Knesset Passes Law Limiting ‘Israeli’ Protests under Lockdown
Knesset Passes Law Limiting ‘Israeli’ Protests under Lockdown
30 September 2020
Armenian Su-25 Fighter Shot Down by Turkish F-16
Armenian Su-25 Fighter Shot Down by Turkish F-16
30 September 2020
First Debate Descends into Chaos as Trump, Biden Exchange Attacks
First Debate Descends into Chaos as Trump, Biden Exchange Attacks
30 September 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Excluding Hezbollah from New Gov. out of Question
Sayyed Nasrallah: Excluding Hezbollah from New Gov. out of Question
30 September 2020
IRGC Chief Rules Out Possibility of US War: Road to Military Action is Blocked
IRGC Chief Rules Out Possibility of US War: Road to Military Action is Blocked
29 September 2020
EU Warns Against Foreign Role in Karabakh Fighting, ICRC Urges Protection of Civilian Lives
EU Warns Against Foreign Role in Karabakh Fighting, ICRC Urges Protection of Civilian Lives
29 September 2020
Pompeo, Saudi FM Discuss Deal between UAE, Bahrain and Zionist Entity
Pompeo, Saudi FM Discuss Deal between UAE, Bahrain and Zionist Entity
29 September 2020
Saudi, UAE, Bahrain
Saudi, UAE, Bahrain 'Planned' to Invade, Occupy Qatar, Minister Says
29 September 2020
IRGC Unveils Naval Ballistic Missile “Zolfaqar Basir”
IRGC Unveils Naval Ballistic Missile “Zolfaqar Basir”
28 September 2020