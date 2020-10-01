Tehran Mocks Netanyahu’s ‘Puppet Show’ at UNGA

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh decried ‘Israeli’ Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech at the UN General Assembly as a ridiculous show aimed at deceiving public opinion, saying the Zionist regime is the biggest threat to world peace and security.

Asked by reporters about Netanyahu’s speech at the UN General Assembly, Khatibzadeh described his remarks as “a new act in a serial of puppet shows that originate from Netanyahu’s conspiratorial mind and the counter-intelligence campaign run by the Zionist regime’s espionage services.”“The prime minister of the fake, usurping and child-murdering Zionist regime continues to tell lies by taking the podium at international platforms, and is trying to deceive public opinion and the global circles with ridiculous shows in order to prevent trial of the regime’s criminal leaders at international courts,” Khatibzadeh said on Wednesday.The Zionist regime’s nature is based on occupation, deception and racism, the Iranian diplomat added, slamming the Tel Aviv regime as the greatest global threat to peace and security given its stockpile of hundreds of nuclear warheads.His comments came after Netanyahu reiterated opposition to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, accusing Tehran of violating the nuclear restrictions.Netanyahu also claimed in his UN speech that Tehran will have enough enriched uranium in a few months for two nuclear bombs.