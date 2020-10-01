0
Thursday 1 October 2020 - 10:21

Tehran Mocks Netanyahu’s ‘Puppet Show’ at UNGA

Story Code : 889565
Tehran Mocks Netanyahu’s ‘Puppet Show’ at UNGA
Asked by reporters about Netanyahu’s speech at the UN General Assembly, Khatibzadeh described his remarks as “a new act in a serial of puppet shows that originate from Netanyahu’s conspiratorial mind and the counter-intelligence campaign run by the Zionist regime’s espionage services.”

“The prime minister of the fake, usurping and child-murdering Zionist regime continues to tell lies by taking the podium at international platforms, and is trying to deceive public opinion and the global circles with ridiculous shows in order to prevent trial of the regime’s criminal leaders at international courts,” Khatibzadeh said on Wednesday.

The Zionist regime’s nature is based on occupation, deception and racism, the Iranian diplomat added, slamming the Tel Aviv regime as the greatest global threat to peace and security given its stockpile of hundreds of nuclear warheads.

His comments came after Netanyahu reiterated opposition to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, accusing Tehran of violating the nuclear restrictions.

Netanyahu also claimed in his UN speech that Tehran will have enough enriched uranium in a few months for two nuclear bombs.
Comment


Featured Stories
US: Commission on Presidential Debates to Make Changes to ‘Ensure More Orderly Discussion’
US: Commission on Presidential Debates to Make Changes to ‘Ensure More Orderly Discussion’
Four Rockets Strike Close to US Military Base in Erbil, Iraq
Four Rockets Strike Close to US Military Base in Erbil, Iraq
1 October 2020
Yemeni Court Issues Death Sentence for Trump, MBS
Yemeni Court Issues Death Sentence for Trump, MBS
1 October 2020
WHO Chief Tedros: Actual COVID-19 Death Toll “Certainly Higher” Than 1Mln
WHO Chief Tedros: Actual COVID-19 Death Toll “Certainly Higher” Than 1Mln
1 October 2020
Knesset Passes Law Limiting ‘Israeli’ Protests under Lockdown
Knesset Passes Law Limiting ‘Israeli’ Protests under Lockdown
30 September 2020
Armenian Su-25 Fighter Shot Down by Turkish F-16
Armenian Su-25 Fighter Shot Down by Turkish F-16
30 September 2020
First Debate Descends into Chaos as Trump, Biden Exchange Attacks
First Debate Descends into Chaos as Trump, Biden Exchange Attacks
30 September 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Excluding Hezbollah from New Gov. out of Question
Sayyed Nasrallah: Excluding Hezbollah from New Gov. out of Question
30 September 2020
IRGC Chief Rules Out Possibility of US War: Road to Military Action is Blocked
IRGC Chief Rules Out Possibility of US War: Road to Military Action is Blocked
29 September 2020
EU Warns Against Foreign Role in Karabakh Fighting, ICRC Urges Protection of Civilian Lives
EU Warns Against Foreign Role in Karabakh Fighting, ICRC Urges Protection of Civilian Lives
29 September 2020
Pompeo, Saudi FM Discuss Deal between UAE, Bahrain and Zionist Entity
Pompeo, Saudi FM Discuss Deal between UAE, Bahrain and Zionist Entity
29 September 2020
Saudi, UAE, Bahrain
Saudi, UAE, Bahrain 'Planned' to Invade, Occupy Qatar, Minister Says
29 September 2020
IRGC Unveils Naval Ballistic Missile “Zolfaqar Basir”
IRGC Unveils Naval Ballistic Missile “Zolfaqar Basir”
28 September 2020