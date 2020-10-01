0
Thursday 1 October 2020 - 10:25

US: Commission on Presidential Debates to Make Changes to ‘Ensure More Orderly Discussion’

Story Code : 889566
US: Commission on Presidential Debates to Make Changes to ‘Ensure More Orderly Discussion’
“The Commission on Presidential Debates sponsors televised debates for the benefit of the American electorate. Last night’s debate made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues,” a statement from the CPD reads.

The CPD did not specify what changes were being considered or would be adopted, but said it would be “carefully considering the changes that it will adopt and will announce those measures shortly.”

During the contentious 90-minute debate, Trump frequently interrupted and heckled Biden, ignoring repeated pleas from the debate moderator, Chris Wallace of Fox News, for Trump to stick to his allotted time. The debate was marked by frequent incoherent cross talk, and at one point, an exasperated Biden told the President, “Will you shut up, man?”

The CPD said it was “grateful to Chris Wallace for the professionalism and skill he brought to last night’s debate,” and said that it “intends to ensure that additional tools to maintain order are in place for the remaining debates.”

Biden said Wednesday he hopes the CPD will find a way to control the amount of interruptions at future debates, and said the way Trump conducted himself at the debate was a “national embarrassment.”

“I just hope there’s a way in which the debate commission can control the ability of us to answer the questions without interruptions,” Biden told CNN’s Arlette Saenz.

“I’m not going to speculate on what happens in the second or third debate — my hope is that they’re able to literally — say the question gets asked of Trump, he has a microphone, he has two minutes, no one else has the microphone, and then I don’t know what the rules are going to be. That seems to me to make some sense.”

Biden’s deputy campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield, told reporters Tuesday night that Biden plans to participate in the remaining presidential debates. The next time the nominees are scheduled to face off is on October 15 in Miami.

Steve Scully of C-SPAN Networks will moderate, and the debate will take the form of a town hall where the questions will be posed by citizens from the South Florida area.
Related Stories
US Must Withdraw from Syrian Territory: Khaji
Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister's Senior Assistant for Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji said that the US must leave Syria and further emphasized the fight against terrorism ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US: Commission on Presidential Debates to Make Changes to ‘Ensure More Orderly Discussion’
US: Commission on Presidential Debates to Make Changes to ‘Ensure More Orderly Discussion’
Four Rockets Strike Close to US Military Base in Erbil, Iraq
Four Rockets Strike Close to US Military Base in Erbil, Iraq
1 October 2020
Yemeni Court Issues Death Sentence for Trump, MBS
Yemeni Court Issues Death Sentence for Trump, MBS
1 October 2020
WHO Chief Tedros: Actual COVID-19 Death Toll “Certainly Higher” Than 1Mln
WHO Chief Tedros: Actual COVID-19 Death Toll “Certainly Higher” Than 1Mln
1 October 2020
Knesset Passes Law Limiting ‘Israeli’ Protests under Lockdown
Knesset Passes Law Limiting ‘Israeli’ Protests under Lockdown
30 September 2020
Armenian Su-25 Fighter Shot Down by Turkish F-16
Armenian Su-25 Fighter Shot Down by Turkish F-16
30 September 2020
First Debate Descends into Chaos as Trump, Biden Exchange Attacks
First Debate Descends into Chaos as Trump, Biden Exchange Attacks
30 September 2020
Sayyed Nasrallah: Excluding Hezbollah from New Gov. out of Question
Sayyed Nasrallah: Excluding Hezbollah from New Gov. out of Question
30 September 2020
IRGC Chief Rules Out Possibility of US War: Road to Military Action is Blocked
IRGC Chief Rules Out Possibility of US War: Road to Military Action is Blocked
29 September 2020
EU Warns Against Foreign Role in Karabakh Fighting, ICRC Urges Protection of Civilian Lives
EU Warns Against Foreign Role in Karabakh Fighting, ICRC Urges Protection of Civilian Lives
29 September 2020
Pompeo, Saudi FM Discuss Deal between UAE, Bahrain and Zionist Entity
Pompeo, Saudi FM Discuss Deal between UAE, Bahrain and Zionist Entity
29 September 2020
Saudi, UAE, Bahrain
Saudi, UAE, Bahrain 'Planned' to Invade, Occupy Qatar, Minister Says
29 September 2020
IRGC Unveils Naval Ballistic Missile “Zolfaqar Basir”
IRGC Unveils Naval Ballistic Missile “Zolfaqar Basir”
28 September 2020