0
Thursday 1 October 2020 - 10:45

Western Sanctions Harming Iranian Patients: Official

Story Code : 889572
Western Sanctions Harming Iranian Patients: Official
During a visit to a medical center for treatment of children suffering from Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), Ali Baqeri-Kani said Western governments that claim to be advocating human rights are not committed even to the law of war.

Denouncing the Westerners for preventing the delivery of medicine to Iranian children and patients, Baqeri-Kani said, “In their economic war, even children are not immune to the sharp blade of sanctions.”

In a recent interview with RT, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif slammed the US for impeding the Islamic Republic’s ability to fight the coronavirus, explaining that US sanctions have prevented the purchase of critical medical supplies.

Washington’s efforts to stop Tehran from exporting oil have limited the government’s ability to respond to the global health crisis and provide relief to the Iranian people, Zarif said.

“Whatever the Americans are saying about their sanctions not affecting humanitarian items, it’s just a lie... It’s basically medical terrorism,” he deplored.
Related Stories
Borders Between Mauritania and Senegal are Officially Closed
Islam Times - The Mauritanian authorities closed the common border between them and Senegal, after an agreement between the two countries to close the border as a precautionary measure ...
