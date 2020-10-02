0
Friday 2 October 2020 - 04:02

Putin, Trump, Macron Urge Immediate Ceasefire in Karabakh

Story Code : 889680
Putin, Trump, Macron Urge Immediate Ceasefire in Karabakh
“We call for an immediate cessation of hostilities between the relevant military forces,” French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump of the US said in a statement released by the Elysee.

“We also call on the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to commit without delay to resuming substantive negotiations,” said the leaders, whose countries are the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk group that has sought a solution to the conflict since the 1990s.
