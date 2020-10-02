Kataeb Hezbollah: CIA's Footsteps Seen in Rocket Attack on Residential Area in Baghdad

Islam Times - Kataeb Hezbollah group, affiliated to Hashd al-Shaabi (popular forces), blamed the US spy agency, CIA, for the Monday rocket attack on residential areas in Baghdad.

"The CIA's footsteps is seen in the criminal operations in al-Radwaniyah and scientific evidence and proofs confirm it," Kataeb Hezbollah said.It called for the formation of a joint committee by Hashd al-Shaabi and the Iraqi interior ministry to investigate about the attack.Five civilians, including two women and three children, were killed in a rocket attack near Baghdad airport on Monday, the Iraqi Defense Ministry said.The ministry's Joint Operations Command said in a statement that two Katyusha rockets landed on a house in the Radwaniyah area.Two other children were injured in the attack, the ministry said, adding that the rockets were launched from Jihad neighborhood in Baghdad.