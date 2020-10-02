Trump, First Lady Melania Test Positive for Covid-19

Islam Times - US President Donald Trump says he and his wife Melania have tested positive for COVID-19 and are going into quarantine after holding rallies with thousands of people in recent weeks in the run-up to the Nov. 3 election

“We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” the president said in a late night tweet.The US president largely avoids wearing masks and has criticized others who do even as public health professionals say mask-wearing is key to helping to prevent the virus from spreading.Trump’s positive test just came after he claimed on Thursday night that the end of the pandemic was in sight, capping a months-long underplaying of the seriousness of the virus.He has come under sharp criticism for his response to the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 people in the United States alone.