Friday 2 October 2020 - 10:14

Armenia Says Ready to Work with Mediators for Karabakh Ceasefire

Armenia Says Ready to Work with Mediators for Karabakh Ceasefire
The Caucasus neighbors have been locked in a simmering conflict for decades over the region and new fighting that erupted on Sunday has been the heaviest in decades.

In a joint appeal on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron urged the two sides to return to negotiations aimed at resolving the longstanding dispute.

Armenia “stands ready to engage” with France, Russia, and the United states — which co-chair the OSCE group of mediators to the conflict — “to re-establish a ceasefire regime,” the foreign ministry in Yerevan said.

Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have previously rejected the possibility of new talks.

Nearly 200 people have been confirmed killed since Sunday, including more than 30 civilians, and there are fears of the fighting expanding into an all-out, multi-front war that could suck in regional powers Turkey and Russia.

Armenia and Karabakh declared martial law and military mobilization Sunday, while Azerbaijan imposed military rule and a curfew in large cities.

Talks to resolve the conflict have largely stalled since a 1994 ceasefire agreement.
