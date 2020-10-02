Turkey Rejects EU Threat of Sanctions over Eastern Mediterranean

Islam Times - The European Union could impose sanctions on Ankara if Turkish "provocations and pressures" continue in the East Mediterranean.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday after a meeting of the 27-nation bloc's leaders, "We want a positive and constructive relationship with Turkey, and this would be also be very much in Ankara's interest.""But it will only work if the provocations and pressures stop. We therefore expect that Turkey from now on abstains from unilateral actions. In caser of such renewed actions by Ankara the EU will use all its instruments and options available," she added.But Turkey largely remained unperturbed and unswayed by the statement.Turkey would be even more determined to protect its territorial rights in the Eastern Mediterranean if the European Union ultimately decides to impose sanctions on it over offshore oil and gas exploration, a Turkish Foreign Ministry official said.The senior official, according to Reuters, said sanctions would not deter Turkey and suggested they could imperil dialogue planned between Ankara and Athens over disputed maritime boundaries and oil and gas rights.The warning came as EU leaders broke a diplomatic deadlock early on Friday and assured bloc member Cyprus it would punish Turkey if it continued operations in disputed waters. Sanctions could come as soon as December if "provocations" have not stopped, it said.Before the post-midnight deal, Cyprus had demanded sanctions on Turkey over what it calls Ankara's "gunboat diplomacy" and violations of the island nation`s maritime shelf.Tensions have simmered since Turkish and Greek frigates collided at sea in August near one of Turkey`s exploration vessels, though things have cooled a bit since Turkey and Greece, both members of NATO, said they would resume "exploratory talks" that ended in 2016.