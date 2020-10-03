0
Saturday 3 October 2020 - 00:07

Israeli Occupation Forces Injure 15 Palestinians in Kafr Qaddum

Story Code : 889829
Morad Shtewi, coordinator of the popular resistance in the village, told WAFA that Israeli occupation soldiers attacked the protesters by rubber-coated rounds and teargas, injuring 15 of them and causing many cases of suffocation from gas inhalation.

Four of the injured were moved to hospital for treatment, while the others were treated at the scene by local medics.

For years, villagers from Kafr Qaddum and neighboring villages have been protesting every Friday against Israeli settlements, and to call on Israeli occupation authorities to reopen the village’s main road, which has been sealed off by the occupation authorities since 2002.
