US, Zionist Entity, UAE Say to Develop ‘Joint Energy Strategy’

Islam Times - The United States, the Zionist entity and the United Arab Emirates announced they will develop a joint strategy for greater coordination in the energy sector.

In a statement, energy ministers of the three sides said they work together on renewable energy, energy efficiency, oil, natural gas resources, and related technology, as well as water desalination technology.The statement, carried on the UAE’s state news agency WAM, said Washington, Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi would look to solve energy challenges facing the Palestinians.“We will also seek to find solutions to the energy challenges faced by the Palestinian people through the development of energy resources, technologies, and related infrastructure,” the joint statement said.It added that they would coordinate with financial institutions and the private sector for investment in research and development.