Saturday 3 October 2020 - 08:15

“Israeli” Occupation Exploitats “Coronavirus” to Oppress Maqdessis

Story Code : 889901
According to an article on the “MaydanAlquds” website, 1580 settlers attacked the holy al-Aqsa Mosque, while the vehicles of the occupation destroyed 24 houses and different buildings during last September.

In the same month, the occupation army arrested 82 Maqdessis, confirmed the administrative detention of Minister Ahmad Atoun for 4 months, expelled 19 Maqdessis -among whom were two women and 4 Awqaf employees- from al-Aqsa, and expelled Mariam Ajlouni from the whole city.

“Israeli” occupation prevented the Maqdessi activist Yacoub Abu Assab from travelling, and the activist Hanadi Halawani from communicating with a list of people that the occupation drew. It also placed the Governor of occupied al-Quds Adnan Ghaith under house arrest, and prevented him from communicating with a list of people it identified.

The “Israeli” occupation tightened pressure against the Old City, as it imposed lockdown under the pretext of the coronavirus pandemic, which caused an economic catastrophe for its merchants and markets. It also prohibited people from out of town from praying in al-Aqsa.

Concerning the coronavirus pandemic, there were 25 new deaths and 2424 new confirmed cases, elevating the total number of deaths to 65 and the total number of confirmed cases to 9675 since the start of the pandemic.
