Saturday 3 October 2020 - 09:51

Iraqi Troops Repel Major Daesh Attack on Diyala

Iraqi Troops Repel Major Daesh Attack on Diyala
"ISIS terrorists attacked security points of the Iraqi army in Al-Islah and Sheikh Baba villages, with mortar shells and sniper weapons", a military source told Shafaq news on condition of anonymity.

 It added, “The army forces were unable to reach the terrorists due to their stationing in dense orchards”.

No causalities were reported.

The areas of the Sheikh Baba Basin have been witnessing security turmoil for more than a year, after Daesh terrorists fled from the liberated areas to the orchards and agricultural reeds.

In recent months, suspected Daesh militants have stepped up attacks, particularly in the area between Kirkuk, Salahuddin (north), and Diyala (east), known as the “Triangle of Death”.

In 2017, Iraq declared victory over Daesh by reclaiming all of its territory – about a third of the country’s area – invaded by the terrorist group in 2014.

However, the terrorist group still maintains sleeper cells in some areas of Iraq and periodically launches attacks.

The Iraqi army and popular forces continue to carry out frequent operations against the terror group in these parts of the country.
