0
Saturday 3 October 2020 - 09:54

China Accuses US of Trying to Take World Back to ‘Jungle Age’

Story Code : 889938
China Accuses US of Trying to Take World Back to ‘Jungle Age’
At a UN General Assembly meeting on Thursday, US Education Secretary Betsy DeVos blamed China and United Nations agencies for “the murder of millions of baby girls,” and accused Beijing of subjecting the Uighur Muslim community and other minorities to forced abortion, forced sterilization, and involuntary implantation of birth control devices.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also on the same day leveled similar accusations against China.

Responding to the allegations, a spokesperson for China’s UN mission in New York denounced as “sheer fabrication” the remarks by DeVos and Pompeo.

“Some US politicians lie and cheat as a habit,” the spokesperson said in a statement on Friday. “They maliciously create political confrontation and undermine multilateral cooperation. The United States, going against the trend of the times, is becoming the biggest destroyer of the existing international order and trying all means to take the world back to the ‘jungle age.’”

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), for his part, said it regretted the accusations by the two US officials and stressed that any coercion of women was “against our practice and policy.”

“We accord the highest priority to voluntary sexual and reproductive health, rights, and procedures,” UNFPA Executive Director Natalia Kanem said. “We have invited reviews of, in the case of UNFPA, our practice and procedures in the country of China, and for the past four years, the United States has not visited our programs.”

The administration of US President Donald Trump cut funding in 2017 for UNFPA, claiming that the agency “supports… a program of coercive abortion or involuntary sterilization.” The United Nations said that was an inaccurate perception.

In June, Trump signed legislation into law that allows for sanctions against Chinese officials over what it claimed to be the “arbitrary detention, torture and harassment” of the Uighur Muslim community in the western Xinjiang region.

The ethnic minority of Uighurs — which makes up about 45 percent of the population in Xinjiang — has long accused the government in Beijing of cultural, religious, and economic discrimination.

China rejects the accusation and, in turn, accuses what it describes as exiled separatist groups of planning attacks in resource-rich Xinjiang, which is strategically located on the borders of Central Asia.

Diplomatic relations between Washington and Beijing have dropped to the lowest level in decades since Trump came to power.

The US and China are at loggerheads over a host of issues, including trade, a new security law introduced in Hong Kong, the origins and handling of the coronavirus pandemic, Taiwan, and the disputed South China Sea.
Comment


Featured Stories
Azerbaijan-Armenia War Continues over Disputed Nagorno-Karabakh Region
Azerbaijan-Armenia War Continues over Disputed Nagorno-Karabakh Region
Zarif: World Must Compel Zionists to Destroy its Nuclear Arsenal
Zarif: World Must Compel Zionists to Destroy its Nuclear Arsenal
3 October 2020
15 Killed, 30 Injured in Car Bomb Explosion in Nangarhar
15 Killed, 30 Injured in Car Bomb Explosion in Nangarhar
3 October 2020
“Israeli” Occupation Exploitats “Coronavirus” to Oppress Maqdessis
“Israeli” Occupation Exploitats “Coronavirus” to Oppress Maqdessis
3 October 2020
Trump, First Lady Melania Test Positive for Covid-19
Trump, First Lady Melania Test Positive for Covid-19
2 October 2020
Saudi Authorities to Reopen Mecca for Limited Pilgrimages
Saudi Authorities to Reopen Mecca for Limited Pilgrimages
2 October 2020
Lebanon Issues Arrests Warrants for Owner, Captain of Beirut Port Blast Ship
Lebanon Issues Arrests Warrants for Owner, Captain of Beirut Port Blast Ship
2 October 2020
Kuwait Will Remain Loyal to Palestinian Cause: New Emir
Kuwait Will Remain Loyal to Palestinian Cause: New Emir
2 October 2020
US: Commission on Presidential Debates to Make Changes to ‘Ensure More Orderly Discussion’
US: Commission on Presidential Debates to Make Changes to ‘Ensure More Orderly Discussion’
1 October 2020
Four Rockets Strike Close to US Military Base in Erbil, Iraq
Four Rockets Strike Close to US Military Base in Erbil, Iraq
1 October 2020
Yemeni Court Issues Death Sentence for Trump, MBS
Yemeni Court Issues Death Sentence for Trump, MBS
1 October 2020
WHO Chief Tedros: Actual COVID-19 Death Toll “Certainly Higher” Than 1Mln
WHO Chief Tedros: Actual COVID-19 Death Toll “Certainly Higher” Than 1Mln
1 October 2020
Knesset Passes Law Limiting ‘Israeli’ Protests under Lockdown
Knesset Passes Law Limiting ‘Israeli’ Protests under Lockdown
30 September 2020