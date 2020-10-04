0
Sunday 4 October 2020 - 08:18

‘Israel’ Detains Senior Hamas Leader in Occupied West Bank

Story Code : 890074
‘Israel’ Detains Senior Hamas Leader in Occupied West Bank
A Zionist ‘security’ source confirmed the arrest, alleging that Youssef had been involved in “renewed Hamas activity.” No public charges have yet been filed.

Since helping found the resistance movement in the 1980s, Youssef has been detained numerous times and spent years in Zionist occupation prisons. While still behind bars in 2006, he was elected to the Palestinian parliament.
Hamas has consistently repeated that Youssef is only active in its political wing, not its military wing, and has no involvement in resistance activities.

In a statement condemning Youssef’s detention, Hamas emphasized that the Tel Aviv occupation regime had arrested the West Bank commander for purely political reasons.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Says Normalization Deals Serve Israel Better Than Annexation for Now
US Says Normalization Deals Serve Israel Better Than Annexation for Now
Iraqi MP: US Embassy Closure Threat Aimed at Provoking Public Opinion against Hashd Al-Shaabi
Iraqi MP: US Embassy Closure Threat Aimed at Provoking Public Opinion against Hashd Al-Shaabi
4 October 2020
Cambodia Confirms US-Funded Defence Facility Has Been Razed
Cambodia Confirms US-Funded Defence Facility Has Been Razed
4 October 2020
Danish Extremists Burn Copies of Quran in Muslim-Populated Neighborhood
Danish Extremists Burn Copies of Quran in Muslim-Populated Neighborhood
4 October 2020
Azerbaijan-Armenia War Continues over Disputed Nagorno-Karabakh Region
Azerbaijan-Armenia War Continues over Disputed Nagorno-Karabakh Region
3 October 2020
Zarif: World Must Compel Zionists to Destroy its Nuclear Arsenal
Zarif: World Must Compel Zionists to Destroy its Nuclear Arsenal
3 October 2020
15 Killed, 30 Injured in Car Bomb Explosion in Nangarhar
15 Killed, 30 Injured in Car Bomb Explosion in Nangarhar
3 October 2020
“Israeli” Occupation Exploitats “Coronavirus” to Oppress Maqdessis
“Israeli” Occupation Exploitats “Coronavirus” to Oppress Maqdessis
3 October 2020
Trump, First Lady Melania Test Positive for Covid-19
Trump, First Lady Melania Test Positive for Covid-19
2 October 2020
Saudi Authorities to Reopen Mecca for Limited Pilgrimages
Saudi Authorities to Reopen Mecca for Limited Pilgrimages
2 October 2020
Lebanon Issues Arrests Warrants for Owner, Captain of Beirut Port Blast Ship
Lebanon Issues Arrests Warrants for Owner, Captain of Beirut Port Blast Ship
2 October 2020
Kuwait Will Remain Loyal to Palestinian Cause: New Emir
Kuwait Will Remain Loyal to Palestinian Cause: New Emir
2 October 2020
US: Commission on Presidential Debates to Make Changes to ‘Ensure More Orderly Discussion’
US: Commission on Presidential Debates to Make Changes to ‘Ensure More Orderly Discussion’
1 October 2020